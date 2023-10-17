Open Menu

Former VC ICU, Gomal University Dr Ajmal Khan Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Former VC ICU, Gomal university Dr Ajmal Khan passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Former Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University (ICU) Peshawar and Gomal University DI Khan, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan died due to protected illness.

His funeral was offered at the University of Peshawar's sports ground attended by a large number of people, students, academia and civil society besides relatives.

Later, his body was shifted to his native village Utmanzai Charsadda district for burial.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Civil Society Died Charsadda Gomal

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

40 minutes ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

53 minutes ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

1 hour ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

2 hours ago
GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

16 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan