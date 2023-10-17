Former VC ICU, Gomal university Dr Ajmal Khan passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Former Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University (ICU) Peshawar and Gomal University DI Khan, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan died due to protected illness.

His funeral was offered at the University of Peshawar's sports ground attended by a large number of people, students, academia and civil society besides relatives.

Later, his body was shifted to his native village Utmanzai Charsadda district for burial.