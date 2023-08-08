Former VC Mehran University remembered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art and Design Jamshoro Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto paid tributes to the former Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and eminent academician Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman Memon on his demise, who passed away at Canada.

According to university spokesman, Arabella Bhutto said that his legacy was one that has left an indelible mark on the world of education.

She said that under his guidance and leadership, Mehran University achieved milestones like the implementation of ISO 9001 standards, the introduction of an annual academic Calendar, and numerous enhancements in the academic arena.

Dr Arabella Bhutto said that the services rendered by Dr Memon dedicated his whole life during service and after that only to education.

Born on February 23, 1941, Dr Memon hailed from the city of Hala. He was not only a distinguished Electrical Engineer but also a Hafiz-e-Quran. His profound faith was reflected in his work, notably in his book "Telescoping Al-Quran for Applications in Engineering." He served as the 8th Vice-chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and also served as Dean and Rector in various higher learning institutions till the last breath of his life, the spokesman informed.