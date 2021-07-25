Former VC SAU Dr. Rajab Memon passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, eminent scholar and writer Dr. Rajab Memon passed away on Sunday.

Dr. Rab Memon breathed his last in Lahore where his son had taken him for treatment, family sources confirmed.

Dr. Memon was Ph.

D in agriculture extension and economics and was also senior Fulbright Research Scholar, USA; HEC eminent professor; progressive writer and socio - cultural activist.

He also served as Vice Chancellor of Sindh agriculture University TandoJam.

Dr. Rajab Memon belonged to Daro town of district Thatta and he was also among the founder members of Awami Tahreek of Rasool Bux Palejo.

However, after retirement from teaching, he joined Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) led by Dr. Qadir Magsi.

He will be laid to rest in a local graveyard here in Hyderabad.