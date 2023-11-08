Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

The funeral prayer of former Vice Chief of Army Staff, General Sawar Khan was offered here at the Army Graveyard on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayer of former Vice Chief of Army Staff, General Sawar Khan was offered here at the Army Graveyard on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir and a large number of civil and military officials including senior retired Army officers and relatives of the deceased attended the funeral, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.