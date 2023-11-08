Open Menu

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

The funeral prayer of former Vice Chief of Army Staff, General Sawar Khan was offered here at the Army Graveyard on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayer of former Vice Chief of Army Staff, General Sawar Khan was offered here at the Army Graveyard on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir and a large number of civil and military officials including senior retired Army officers and relatives of the deceased attended the funeral, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Related Topics

Army ISPR Prayer

Recent Stories

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

2 minutes ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

13 minutes ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

12 minutes ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

12 minutes ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

12 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf laud ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral ..

6 minutes ago
Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in U ..

Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in Ursoon operation

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing righ ..

President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing right of all parties to contest po ..

7 minutes ago
 UN-led Green Climate Fund endorses $200 worth five ..

UN-led Green Climate Fund endorses $200 worth five projects of Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Dr Aliya Imam appointed Advisor to Caretaker Chief ..

Dr Aliya Imam appointed Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Ma ..

7 minutes ago
 ATC sends 27 accused to jail for identification pa ..

ATC sends 27 accused to jail for identification parade

3 minutes ago
 Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against th ..

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan