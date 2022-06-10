Former Vice President FPCCI welcomes federal budget

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Commerce and industry (FPCCI) , Adnan Jalil has termed the budget as inclusive and a sincere attempt of government to provide relief to people in existing economic situation.

He appreciated decision of Federal government to exempt people from taxes who are getting less than Rs 100,000 salary.

He said that reduction of tax slabs and easy processing are factors that would facilitate a common man.

He expressed the hope that economic conditions would further improve and benefit people by the tough decisions taken by the government.

He said that load shedding is adversely affecting economic growth and expressed the hope that PMLN government would address the issue keeping in view challenging economic situation.

He said that economic reforms and packages would promote SME sector besides creating open competition in market and also attract foreign investment.

He appreciated proposal of federal government regarding bringing reforms in dispute resolution mechanism to facilitate investors.