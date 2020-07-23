Former XEN held for corruption

Anti Corruption Establishment on Thursday arrested the former XEN for misuse of authority and corruption charges, handout issued by the provincial anti- corruption watch dog said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment on Thursday arrested the former XEN for misuse of authority and corruption charges, handout issued by the provincial anti- corruption watch dog said.

" Former XEN, Public Health and Engineering (PHE) department, district Barkhan Abdul Jabbar by misusing his authority made all payment to the contractor in incomplete project of Water Filtration Plant.

Despite several reminders, the accused did not appear before the investigation team.

Subsequently, on the directives of the Director Anti Corruption Establishment and on a tip off, a team carried out a raid in Quetta and arrested the accused. Further probe was underway.