Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ):District Director Agriculture (DDA) Abbottabad Muhammad Tariq Saturday said that the agriculture department is committed to the welfare of the formers of the district and directed them to get Kisan Card to avail subsidy on seeds, phosphate and other items. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The District Director said that the Agriculture department provides 1200 rupees subsidy per wheat seeds bag, and 900 per bag of herbicide spray are being given to the landowner under the project to increase wheat production.

He said that this year 2200 bags of wheat seed and herbicide spray for 850 acres of land in district Abbottabad has been provided, in order to benefit from the subsidy being provided, farmers must have a Kisan card so that they can get a subsidy of Rs.1200 per bag of wheat and Rs.900 per bag of herbicide spray.

While giving the details of the Kisan card, Muhammad Tariq said that it can be used as an ATM card and the farmers can get the subsidy amount from easy paisa or other services.