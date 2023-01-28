UrduPoint.com

Formers To Get Kisan Card For Subsidized Seeds And Hybrid Spray: Muhammad Tariq

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

District Director Agriculture (DDA) Abbottabad Muhammad Tariq Saturday said that the agriculture department is committed to the welfare of the formers of the district and directed them to get Kisan Card to avail subsidy on seeds, phosphate and other items. He expressed these views while talking to the media here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ):District Director Agriculture (DDA) Abbottabad Muhammad Tariq Saturday said that the agriculture department is committed to the welfare of the formers of the district and directed them to get Kisan Card to avail subsidy on seeds, phosphate and other items. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The District Director said that the Agriculture department provides 1200 rupees subsidy per wheat seeds bag, and 900 per bag of herbicide spray are being given to the landowner under the project to increase wheat production.

He said that this year 2200 bags of wheat seed and herbicide spray for 850 acres of land in district Abbottabad has been provided, in order to benefit from the subsidy being provided, farmers must have a Kisan card so that they can get a subsidy of Rs.1200 per bag of wheat and Rs.900 per bag of herbicide spray.

While giving the details of the Kisan card, Muhammad Tariq said that it can be used as an ATM card and the farmers can get the subsidy amount from easy paisa or other services.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Agriculture Media From Wheat

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escal ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli C ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

57 minutes ago
 Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of cent ..

Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

4 minutes ago
 At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desp ..

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

4 minutes ago
 Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential ..

Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential vote

26 seconds ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi urges young writers to preserve ..

Ambassador Tirmizi urges young writers to preserve country's rich culture

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.