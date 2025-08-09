Formula Pakistan Launches To Revolutionize STEM Education For Pakistani Youth
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 11:54 PM
The official launch of Formula Pakistan, the country’s first high school STEM-based Formula competition, was held on Saturday here at a local hotel
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025)
Organized by NUVEX and the NUST Formula Student Team (NFST), the event marked the beginning of an ambitious nationwide initiative designed to inspire students aged 13–18 to explore engineering, innovation, and business through motorsports.
The competition will challenge students to design, build, and race miniature Formula 1-style cars—scaled-down versions of the world’s most advanced racing machines. Beyond engineering, participants will develop critical business, marketing, and project management skills, making the competition a holistic educational experience.
The launch event was attended by prominent industry sponsors, including Bipit, Bergeraclub, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), State Life Insurance Corporation, TAPMAD, and PPC, reflecting the strong corporate support for STEM education in Pakistan.
The ceremony was graced by Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, who commended the initiative and expressed his pride in bringing such an innovative model to Pakistan.
“I am extremely proud that these students are bringing this model to Pakistan, engaging academia from across the country. This is not just about building cars; it’s about building futures. Formula Pakistan will inspire our youth to innovate, to think like engineers, and to act like entrepreneurs,” he remarked.
Formula Pakistan is set to engage schools, offering students the opportunity to apply classroom learning in a competitive, hands-on environment that mirrors the real-world demands of engineering and business. This initiative is expected to nurture Pakistan’s next generation of innovators, engineers, and industry leaders.
