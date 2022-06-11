UrduPoint.com

"Formulate Actionable Strategy To Control Crimes," CCPO Lahore Directs Divisional SPs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Bilal Siddique Kamyana says sole objective of each and every police officer should be to protect the lives and property of the citizens and provide relief to them.

LAHORE: (Urdu point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 11th, 2022) Lahore CCPO DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed all divisional SPs to formulate actionable strategy for crime control and provide positive results as he was personally monitoring their performance on daily basis.

Kamyana said that sole objective of each and every police officer should be to protect the lives and property of the citizens and provide relief to them.

He said that prompt registration of cases in crimes against property cases has improved the confidence of citizens in the police.

The CCPO was a chairing a high level meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters. DIG Operations Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, all divisional SPs Operations and relevant officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements of Chinese installations, progress on the arrest targeted offenders, notorious criminals and crackdown on kite-flyers and drug dealers.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the police officers to ensure implementation on 'The Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act' in letter and spirit while giving immediate FIRs for non-compliance and violation of security SOPs despite issuance of prior notices.

Kamyana continued that security arrangements should be ensured in accordance with the SOPs and security audits of the Chinese installations and residences.

It is impossible to eradicate crime without arresting the proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals. The CCPO said that there should be zero tolerance on kite flying and cases should be registered against kites without any delay discrimination.

