Formulation of ecotourism policy initiated; Rs 5 bn saved in BTAP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar here Monday said that work on preparation of Vision 2030 and formulation of ecotourism policy have been started for ensuring sustainable conservation and protection of the green gold for future generation.

He said Rs 5 billion have been saved by the forest department during first phase of billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to strict financial discipline.

Addressing a press conference to highlight two years performance of his department here at civil secretariat, the Minister said total cost of first phase of (BTAP 2014-18) was Rs 22 billion and the project was completed on Rs 17 billion, thus a huge amount of Rs 5 billion was saved for the provincial kitty.

He said a plantation target of one billion saplings had been set for first phase of BTAP against which 1.8 billion saplings were planted during 2014-18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thus exceeding a record 180 million saplings of the original target.

The Minister said forest change detection via satellite images through Suparco regarding assessment of forest resources by assessing 1496 enclosures and 2067 afforestation sites under BTAP reflecting an overall positive change of 60.13pc and 70.81pc respectively had testified authenticity of the massive plantations in KP.

He said WWF, BONN Challenge, IUCN, COP-21, IUCN and UN General Assembly has recognized and appreciated BTAP.

Following successes of BTAP in KP, he said 10 BTAP was launched across the country under which additional one billion saplings would be planted in KP by 2023.

He said total cost of 10 BTAP was Rs 27 billion for KP under which Rs 13.5 billion would be provided by KP govt and remaining by Federal Government.

He said 167 million saplings were planted so far in the province under 10 BTAP.

Under the green growth initiative (GGI), he said green growth strategy and REDD+ have been formulated and first range management policy implemented.

The Minister said formulation of urban forest policy was in pipeline and baseline for ecotourism policy was prepared.

He said MOUs have been signed with education, Indusries and Agriculture Departments regarding plantation drives and Accelerated Implementation Programme was approved for merged areas besides introduction of concept of knowledge parks.

The Minister said preparation of vision 2030 of forest department was in progress and three new pheasantries at Bajaur, Mohmand and Kurram forests divisions were established.

Ishtiaq Urmar said 123,170 cubic feet illegal timber had been confiscated and Rs 41.771 million fine recovered from forest offenders during last five years. During this period, 209 habitual forest offenders were arrested and 918 convicted and sent behind the bars.

He said 141,468 kanal encroached state lands were retrieved mostly in DI Khan, Galyat and Malakand regions besides extension of forest ordinance 2002 to newly merged areas for protection and management of forest resources and accordingly 38 forest check posts were established.

During last five years, he said Rs 784.08 million revenue were collected and deposited in the government treasury besides a collection of Rs 2773.487 million under Forest Development Fund.

He said 13 officials of forest department including 10 forest guards sacrificed their lives and six permanently disabled in fight against fire and timber mafia.

The Minister said Environmental Tribunal were setup to decide cases and action were taken against pollution emitting marble, chip boards and polythene plastic bags units.

He said six national parks were established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to protect and conserve wildlife resources.

The Minister said eucalyptus were useful in waterlogged areas besides fulfilling firewood needs of the ever growing population and reducing pressure on existing forests.

He someone has uploaded a fake 15 years old video on social media regarding trees cutting, saying Government would take strict action against such elements in future.