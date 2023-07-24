Fort Kuhna Qasim to be rehabilitated into its original form: CM Naqvi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that Fort Kuhna Qasim was a historic asset and would be rehabilitated into its original form.

He said this while visiting Fort Kuhna Qasim, here on Monday.

Mohsin Naqvi, however, expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness arrangement and instructed officials concerned to ensure cleanliness arrangements.

The chief minister also ordered the widening of a door and its restoration to its original condition.

He added that all steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of the ancient fort.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary, IGP, Commissioner Multan and many other officers were also present.