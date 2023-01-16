Fort Munro to be developed as tourists destination: DG KDA

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority Babar Bashir said that all possible efforts were being made to facilitate tourists at Fort Munro and provide them best tourist places like Murree.

During his visit to different areas of Fort Munro on Monday, the DG Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority said that the projects of 30-kilometer roads were being completed with funds of Rs 250 million. He said that the officers concerned have been directed to complete all ongoing development projects at the earliest.

He said that the road projects were being completed for easy access of tourists visiting Demis Lake, Anari Top, Kalma Chowk, Khar Bazaar and Fort Munro Top. He said that the Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority was striving hard to provide Murree-like facilities to tourists at Fort Munro.

He said that after completion of all ongoing development projects, Fort Munro would be one the best tourist place.