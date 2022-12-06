UrduPoint.com

Fort Qasim To Be Developed As Popular Tourist Destination: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Fort Qasim to be developed as popular tourist destination: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government is planning to make Fort Qasim and its surroundings as a popular tourist destination.

A meeting in this regard was held at the commissioner office here on Tuesday. Officials from Walled City visited the office and discussed restoration of historic buildings to their original shape including famous shrines of the city.

Commissioner Ishfaq Chaudhary stated that Punjab government was interested in highlighting the religious and cultural identity of the 5000 year old city. The commissioner stated that shrines of the saints are the glory of Multan and a good number of people from across the globe came to visit the tombs and seek spiritual peace.

The architecture of the shrine's building was very unique.

The Archeology Department should play an active role in protecting the buildings and places of worship. Ishfaq Chaudhary also instructed officers of PHA, Archeology, Auqaf and sports to maintain and improve connectivity with officials of Walled City Project as joint efforts could help improve tourist sites in the city.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Government Of Punjab Visit From

Recent Stories

Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing ..

Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing notice to summon Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

30 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

3 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.