Fort Qasim to be developed as popular tourist destination: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government is planning to make Fort Qasim and its surroundings as a popular tourist destination.

A meeting in this regard was held at the commissioner office here on Tuesday. Officials from Walled City visited the office and discussed restoration of historic buildings to their original shape including famous shrines of the city.

Commissioner Ishfaq Chaudhary stated that Punjab government was interested in highlighting the religious and cultural identity of the 5000 year old city. The commissioner stated that shrines of the saints are the glory of Multan and a good number of people from across the globe came to visit the tombs and seek spiritual peace.

The architecture of the shrine's building was very unique.

The Archeology Department should play an active role in protecting the buildings and places of worship. Ishfaq Chaudhary also instructed officers of PHA, Archeology, Auqaf and sports to maintain and improve connectivity with officials of Walled City Project as joint efforts could help improve tourist sites in the city.