Forte AI Launches Revolutionary App To Search Lob Worldwide
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Finland's renowned IT company, Forte AI, has developed a revolutionary App powered by artificial intelligence (AI) designed to help the global workforce search for suitable jobs worldwide.
This App will be available to both the public and companies by the end of December this year, enabling job seekers to upload their CVs and companies to post their profiles. Users can find suitable jobs or services based on individual qualifications.
This initiative was launched to make global employment more accessible, keeping pace with modern demands and enabling individuals and companies to benefit from a streamlined hiring process.
In an exclusive interview with APP, Forte AI's founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jan Kristian Valkonen, said, "Our goal is to empower the global workforce. In today's fast-paced digital era, finding jobs and accessing qualified workers has become increasingly challenging."
He explained that the Forte AI App offers a comprehensive solution to these challenges, benefiting job seekers, students, companies, and freelancers.
According to him, users won’t need to rewrite their experiences or qualifications on the Forte AI platform, as the app provides automated assistance.
However, both job seekers' CVs and company profiles must be complete and up-to-date. This App is set to be a game-changer for fresh graduates, experienced professionals, freelancers, and companies alike.
One of the App's standout features is its self-writing resume tool, which eliminates the need for frequent CV updates, saving users valuable time.
By leveraging AI technology, the app helps users align precisely with the requirements of any job posting, project, or career opportunity, making the process more efficient and seamless.
He said, that the platform goes beyond traditional job boards by actively searching for opportunities that match users' skills and preferences, streamlining the job search process.
He added that Forte AI can identify internships, entry-level positions, and freelance gigs, which will be particularly beneficial for students seeking positions in their field of study and professionals looking to change careers. The App saves users from spending excessive time searching for suitable employment.
Regarding the App's benefits for companies, he said that Forte AI will revolutionize talent recruitment. Traditional hiring processes are often time-consuming and require reviewing hundreds, if not thousands, of CVs. With Forte AI, companies can bypass this tedious process by using AI-driven agent swarms that eliminate the need to post job ads, allowing them to actively search for talent instead.
In response to another question, he confirmed that Forte AI will not charge any fees or commissions to job seekers or companies. Forte AI will handle everything from application submission to job acquisition through its efficient tracking and automation system.
