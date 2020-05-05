Fortunately less number of COVID-19 cases detected in Pakistan compared to world: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said it was fortunate that less number of cases were detected in Pakistan as compared to other countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said it was fortunate that less number of cases were detected in Pakistan as compared to other countries.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the provincial government was taking all possible measures to successfully fight against the coronavirus outbreak while the Federal government was utilising all available resources to help the people in this prevailing situation.

The minister said the Punjab government was conducting tests of the pandemic regularly to diagnose more patients.

She lauded the people by adopting preventive measures including avoiding hand shacking, wear masks and others.