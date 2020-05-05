UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fortunately Less Number Of COVID-19 Cases Detected In Pakistan Compared To World: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:02 AM

Fortunately less number of COVID-19 cases detected in Pakistan compared to world: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said it was fortunate that less number of cases were detected in Pakistan as compared to other countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said it was fortunate that less number of cases were detected in Pakistan as compared to other countries.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the provincial government was taking all possible measures to successfully fight against the coronavirus outbreak while the Federal government was utilising all available resources to help the people in this prevailing situation.

The minister said the Punjab government was conducting tests of the pandemic regularly to diagnose more patients.

She lauded the people by adopting preventive measures including avoiding hand shacking, wear masks and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

26 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.