Forty seven suspects held in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : In a search and strike operation of Kohat police at least forty seven suspects including four facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested police said on Friday.

Large cache of weapons found in their possession was also seized.

PRO Fazal Naeem of Kohat police said search and strike operation of Kohat police ordered by DPO Kohat Wahid Mehmood was carried out in Sheno Khel, Garhi Behram Khan, Shah Abad, Bangash Abad, Hafiz Abad, and in areas situated on Jarvanda road of Kohat.

Collected from possession of 47 arrested suspects, 4 Kalashnikov, 3 repeater, 5 guns, 2 rifles, 7 pistols, and hundreds of cartridges were seized.

All the 47 arrested suspects were now under interrogation here in City Police Station of Kohat.