UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forty Seven Suspects Held In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:43 PM

Forty seven suspects held in Kohat

In a search and strike operation of Kohat police at least forty seven suspects including four facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested police said on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : In a search and strike operation of Kohat police at least forty seven suspects including four facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested police said on Friday.

Large cache of weapons found in their possession was also seized.

PRO Fazal Naeem of Kohat police said search and strike operation of Kohat police ordered by DPO Kohat Wahid Mehmood was carried out in Sheno Khel, Garhi Behram Khan, Shah Abad, Bangash Abad, Hafiz Abad, and in areas situated on Jarvanda road of Kohat.

Collected from possession of 47 arrested suspects, 4 Kalashnikov, 3 repeater, 5 guns, 2 rifles, 7 pistols, and hundreds of cartridges were seized.

All the 47 arrested suspects were now under interrogation here in City Police Station of Kohat.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Kohat From

Recent Stories

Rs 40mln funds released for vocational institute a ..

11 seconds ago

BISE Swat announces Matric, class 9th and 10th res ..

13 minutes ago

Very hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most pa ..

13 seconds ago

CAA extends partial airspace ban till July 12

2 minutes ago

PM Imran likely to visit US next month

2 minutes ago

Industrialization gaining momentum in Faisalabad o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.