MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A public forum called upon the world to cancel Pakistan's debts owing to rain-induced ruinous floods the country underwent due to climatic changes recently.

It was held under the theme of "A call for climate Action" to foster an open dialogue with civil society members, academicians, journalists, district government, and INGOs allowing them to share their views and proposals ahead of the climate action and debt swap for nature, jointly organized by Doaba Foundation and MNSUA Agronomy Department.

Indus Consortium and Grow Green Network member and Manager Porgrammes Doaba Foundation Javed Iqbal proposed that the multilateral development banks and finance institutions should cancel the external debt of Pakistan.

Shumaila Roohi, UNOCHA representative of Punjab said that floods had increased the transmission of water- and vector-borne diseases in the country, especially in the flooded areas, adding "this is high time that all the developed countries should come forward and join hands with Pakistan to tackle the situation." Representative of the Disability Inclusive Community Development Persons organization Muhammad Hussain said that "the share of Pakistan is less than one per cent" of GHG emissions and carbon footprints but it falls into the top 10 vulnerable countries to climate impacts across the world.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSAU) VC Dr Asif Ali stressed that "we are drowning due to the unexpected monsoon rainfalls and recurring droughts" under rapid climate change.

He apprehended that Pakistan's food security situation was expected to worsen in the future.

The VC underlined the need to act collectively and contribute personally.

Ameer Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Multan said "millions of people across the country are at risk of or are already facing" energy and water crises, as well as food insecurity, as a result of lower-than-expected agricultural production owing to climate shocks, increased insecurity, and higher food costs.

MNSUA Assistant Prof Dr Khuram Mubeen underscored the need for the development of research systems to manage hill torrent rainwater most efficiently, improve agricultural and livestock productivity and reduce the impact of land erosion and sediment load on a sustainable basis.

He further urged to develop an early warning and prediction system in hill-torrent-affected areas across the country to reduce the rain floods adversaries in the future.

Later, the participants signed a charter of demand and appealed to multilateral banks for climate justice by debt swap for nature, and spending the funds on the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.