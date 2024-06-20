Forum Formed To Ensure Liaison Of Doctors With Society
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The senior faculty of Gomal Medical College (GMC) on Thursday formed a forum with a named "Guardians of education in Medical Sciences (GEMS)" to ensure society's liaison with doctors.
The forum would provide International level training to medical students according to their Islamic and social limits, said a press release issued here. The forum would create awareness regarding social responsibilities, assessment of Doctors’ performances, abilities and to highlight the problems being faced by them.
The forum would also create awareness regarding ways to make the health institutions self-reliance rather depending on public funds.
The forum would also work for promotions, prosperity and service structure of the Faculty employees including Civil and MTI.
In this regard, a GEMS OF GMC Cabinet has also been formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Arshad Ali.
Other representatives included President Dr. Ameer Amanullah, Senior Vice President Surgical and Allied Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Senior Vice President Medical and Allied Dr. Nisar Bettanni, Senior Vice President Medical and Allied Dr.
Amjad Abrar (DHQ), Senior Vice President Basic Sciences Dr. Sajjad Baloch, Senior Vice President Basic Sciences Dr. Samina Qadir, Vice President Surgical and Allied Dr. Shakeel Shah, Vice President Medical and Allied Dr. Farmanullah Burki, Vice President Surgical and Allied Dr. Iram Batul (DHQ), Vice President Surgical and Allied Dr. Sadia Anwar (MMMTH), Vice President Basic Sciences Dr. Sara Arif, Coordination Secretary (Administration) Dr. Taj Mehsud, Coordination Secretary (MTI Affairs) Dr. Nighat Wazir, Coordination Secretary (Civil Service Affairs) Dr. Raza Maan, Coordination Secretary (Students Affairs) Dr. Hina Ayub, Coordination Secretary (Public Affairs) Dr. Dastagir, General Secretary Dr. Khadim Hussain, Joint Secretary Dr. Ghazi Ustrana, Finance Secretary Dr. Sadaf, Office Secretary (Public and Students Affairs) Dr. Rahila Bano, Office Secretary (MT & Civil Servants Affairs) Dr. Sara Younis.
All the cabinet members reiterated their commitment to use their full capacities to achieve the objectives of the GEMS OF GMC forum.
