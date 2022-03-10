Forum on digital transformation of Hajj, Umrah visit system kicks off in Madinah

Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of Madinah, inaugurated the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Research and the accompanying exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of Madinah, inaugurated the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Research and the accompanying exhibition.

The forum is organized by Umm Al Qura University, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, at the King Salman International Convention Center under the theme "Digital Transformation in the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System." In his speech, Prince Faisal bin Salman highlighted the pride of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people, in serving the two holy mosques and their visitors. He referred to exerted efforts since the unification of this state until today to provide best services for the visitors of the two holy mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported .

The opening ceremony witnessed the screening of a documentary highlighting the interest and efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia in the service of Hajj and Umrah.

The two-day forum includes workshops and six scientific sessions with the participation of 30 speakers interested in Hajj, Umrah, and visit studies and a number of representatives of the government and private sectors.

Events accompanying the forum include the Hajathon 2022, which aims at utilizing young energies and connecting them with a great occasion like Hajj, as part of Saudi Arabia's interest in stimulating the innovative climate, contributing to supporting the youth energies and providing them with various opportunities.