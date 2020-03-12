Forward-bloc in PML-N: Nawaz Sharif directs Maryam to control the situation

(@fidahassanain)

The former premier has directed Maryam Nawaz to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and also the angry leaders.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed Maryam Nawaz to break silence and control the situation emerging in the party, the sources said here on Thursday.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif gave these directions at the moment when the rumors spread that a forwarding bloc was emerging in PML-N.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif directed Maryam Nawaz to immediately play her role and keep the party members united.

“Maryam will meet the party members, especially those who are bit angry,” the sources said, adding that Nawaz Sharif also directed Maryam Nawaz to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal. They further said that Maryam was going to Islamabad today after receiving direction from her father.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz was silent and inactive for last many months since the Lahore High Court granted her bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.