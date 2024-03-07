FOSPAH committed to creating safe working environments for women

An awareness session on harassment against women at the workplace was organized at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An awareness session on harassment against women at the workplace was organized at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday.

The session was organized in connection with International Women's Day 2024.

Ms. Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment (FOSPAH) said that FOSPAH was deeply committed to creating safe working environments for women and ensuring protection against harassment for all labor forces.

Ms. Viqar, who was the Chief guest at the session, highlighted the significance of recognizing and addressing harassment, emphasizing FOSPAH's role in facilitating justice for victims.

She encouraged women to raise their voices against harassment and assured complete support and protection of FOSPAH.

Saqib Rafiq, President RCCI and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company in his address said, “We are following zero tolerance policy against harassment at workplace.”

He suggested maintaining a database of convicted individuals to deter future misconduct, a recommendation that garnered significant attention and support.

Saqib said that the ratio of women in total population was around fifty percent and Rawalpindi Chamber had always tried to ensure that women were empowered and become equal participants in the country's economy.

Ms. Meher Jamy, Law Officer at FOSPAH, shed light on the procedures available for lodging harassment complaints emphasizing that all genders, including transgendered individuals were protected under the law.

She outlined the definition of harassment and elaborated on the expanded scope of the law, highlighting its focus on real issues at the workplace.

The event aimed not only to celebrate the invaluable contributions of women but also to address the prevalent challenges hindering their success.

On the occasion, women members of the Chamber, Manager Training and Development Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Aqsa Shakeel, female Staff of RCCI and RWMC attended the session.