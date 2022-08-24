UrduPoint.com

FOSPAH Conducts Awareness Campaign Against Harassment At Workplace

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has conducted an awareness campaign through Short Messaging Service (SMS) intimating the process of filing of complaint through online complaint System against 'Harassment at workplace' and 'Inherent property' issues .

According to details shared by documents revealed by FOSPAH here on Wednesday said that through this campaign, a large number of awareness messages have been sent in both English and urdu language to the general public and working persons including teachers, lawyers, bankers, university students, entrepreneurs and Federal and Provincial Government employees of Pakistan.

FOSPAH helps to create harassment free workplace and facing harassment at your workplace, you can file a complaint under "The "Protection against Harassment at the Workplace Act 2010" with FOSPAH. Email: registrar@fospah.gov.pk Phone: +92 51 9264444, 9262952 Website: www.fospah.gov.pk Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @fospah. (women) are deprived of your Inheritance or Property Ownership, you can file a complaint under "The Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2020" with FOSPAH. Email: registrar@fospah.gov.pk Phone: +92 51 9264444, 9262952 Website: www.fospah.gov.pk Facebook/Twitter /Instagram: @fospah.

More Stories From Pakistan

