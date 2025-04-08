Open Menu

FOSPAH Delivers Verdict In High-profile Harassment Case Against Former Consul General

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH), Ms. Fauzia Viqar, has issued the final verdict in the case of Ms. Amna Umer vs. Mr. Mirza Salman Baig, former Consul General at the Pakistan Consulate in Barcelona, Spain.

The complaint alleged multiple instances of workplace sexual harassment during Ms. Amna’s posting at the consulate from January to July 2022, said a press release.

The Accused denied the allegations, citing the termination from service of Ms. Umer as a cause for filing the complaint.

Following extensive legal proceedings, including submission of written statements, cross-examinations, witness testimonies, and scrutiny of all available documentation, the Federal Ombudsperson concluded that the complaint was not substantiated with cogent proof under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

Through this verdict, FOSPAH reaffirmed that every complaint is evaluated strictly on merit. In this case, there was no corroborating evidence, no forensic support, and no clear or consistent testimony from witnesses to substantiate the allegations.

FOSPAH is dedicated to uprooting harassment at the workplace. The decision underscores FOSPAH’s unwavering commitment to due process and fair trial.

