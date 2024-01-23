FOSPAH For Creating Awareness For Property Rights Act Among Women
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 08:07 PM
A senior official of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness about property rights act among women
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A senior official of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness about property rights act among women.
Talking to APP, the official said that around 1400 years ago, Islam had brought a gender revolution in the world by granting women dignity, equality and the right to property.
Women have the potential to transform the economic landscape of Pakistan, the official said.
Around 1.2 million women in Pakistan have been taught financial literacy courses under the guidance of the State Bank and that financial empowerment of women is key to their pursuit of equality.
The act provides protection the rights of ownership and possession of property, owned or possessed by woman, ensuring that such rights are not be violated by means of harassment, coercion, force or fraud.
The official added that any woman deprived of ownership or possession of her property, by any means, may file a complaint to the Ombudsperson Punjab.
"If the complainant desires to transfer her case from a court of law to the Ombudsperson, the Ombudsperson may write to court for transferring the case before the Ombudsperson. The official further stated that a preliminary inquiry to be made by the Ombudsperson, If further inquiry is required, the Ombudsperson may refer to the concerned district court.
The Ombudsperson may direct any executive state functionary including the relevant Deputy Commissioner where the property of the complainant is situated, to execute the orders under Sec. 9 of the act., inventions, or the appearance of products, artistic works, scientific developments, and so on. There are four types of intellectual property rights (IP): patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.
Recent Stories
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..
Police organize training workshops for election security
Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held
Man robbed of cash in Attock
Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge winners in 6th round of National Women's T20 Tour ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir50 seconds ago
-
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs53 seconds ago
-
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges55 seconds ago
-
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday3 minutes ago
-
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of students4 minutes ago
-
Police organize training workshops for election security7 minutes ago
-
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM7 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held7 minutes ago
-
Man robbed of cash in Attock3 minutes ago
-
CPDI condemns unlawful removal of Punjab Information Commission's members7 minutes ago
-
Couple dies of asphyxia in Swat41 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali visits fire affected Time Center Plaza43 seconds ago