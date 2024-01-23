FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women

A senior official of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness about property rights act among women

Talking to APP, the official said that around 1400 years ago, Islam had brought a gender revolution in the world by granting women dignity, equality and the right to property.

Women have the potential to transform the economic landscape of Pakistan, the official said.

Around 1.2 million women in Pakistan have been taught financial literacy courses under the guidance of the State Bank and that financial empowerment of women is key to their pursuit of equality.

The act provides protection the rights of ownership and possession of property, owned or possessed by woman, ensuring that such rights are not be violated by means of harassment, coercion, force or fraud.

The official added that any woman deprived of ownership or possession of her property, by any means, may file a complaint to the Ombudsperson Punjab.

"If the complainant desires to transfer her case from a court of law to the Ombudsperson, the Ombudsperson may write to court for transferring the case before the Ombudsperson. The official further stated that a preliminary inquiry to be made by the Ombudsperson, If further inquiry is required, the Ombudsperson may refer to the concerned district court.

The Ombudsperson may direct any executive state functionary including the relevant Deputy Commissioner where the property of the complainant is situated, to execute the orders under Sec. 9 of the act., inventions, or the appearance of products, artistic works, scientific developments, and so on. There are four types of intellectual property rights (IP): patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.