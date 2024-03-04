Open Menu

FOSPAH Holds Moot Court Competition In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) held a Moot Court Competition in Peshawar in collaboration with the Centre for Learning Law and Business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) held a Moot Court Competition in Peshawar in collaboration with the Centre for Learning Law and business.

The Moot Court was an initiative of FOSPAH, in continuation of its extensive outreach programme being run in higher educational institutions, to raise awareness amongst the law students of Peshawar about the prevailing harassment legal framework, said a press release.

Ten teams from across Peshawar participated in the Moot Court which featured a fictitious harassment problem to educate law students about the unique challenges facing women at higher educational institutions and workplaces.

The moot problem assumed significance as the competition was held near International Women’s Day which is observed across the globe on 08th March to recognise the contributions and achievements of women whilst also advocating for accelerating efforts for gender equality.

Prominent Advocates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Legal Advisors and Law Officer of FOSPAH were invited as adjudicators with the finale presided over by the Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment, Ms.

Fauzia Viqar.

In her address to the faculty members and students Ms. Viqar explained the importance of institutions like FOSPAH in combatting workplace harassment and economically empowering women by ensuring their due rights in immovable and movable property.

She apprised the participants about the Regional Office in Peshawar which has the mandate to decide workplace harassment complaints originating from federal or trans provincial organizations operating in KPK.

She also highlighted FOSPAH’s helpline 03444 367 367 which is open during office hours (9 am to 5 pm) for complainants to seek information about the filing process and the complaint procedure. The Moot Court ended with Ms. Viqar presenting the shield to the team from Khyber Law College for emerging as the winner of the moot.

More Stories From Pakistan