FOSPAH Hosts Discussion On Amendments To Workplace Harassment Act

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 11:17 PM

The Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) convened a discussion on Wednesday to examine the 2022 Amendments to the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010

The event brought together a diverse group of legal experts, women's rights activists, fellow Ombudsmen, and legal and regional advisors to FOSPAH.

Under the chair of Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar, the discussion explored the wide-ranging implications of the Act of 2010, with particular focus on the inclusion of domestic workers as complainants and the expansion of the workplace definition to encompass open spaces like highways.

The participants unanimously agreed on the need to address frivolous representations regularly filed against interim orders issued by the Federal Ombudsperson.

They strongly recommended the establishment of a pro bono legal panel to assist parties appearing before FOSPAH. Additionally, suggestions were made to enlist the support of NGOs to enhance FOSPAH's outreach program, reaching out to complainants who may face obstacles in approaching the forum to seek redressal.

Responding to the observations of the participants, the Federal Ombudsperson reaffirmed FOSPAH's unwavering commitment to promoting respectful and dignified workplaces. She emphasized the importance of strengthening the existing anti-harassment legal framework to provide enhanced protection for marginalized communities.

The discussion concluded with a shared resolve among all participants to work collaboratively towards creating a workplace environment free from harassment, ensuring that women's rights are upheld and protected.

