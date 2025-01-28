FOSPAH Hosts First Open Court On Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) here on Tuesday held an Open Court (Khuli Kacheri) to address women’s property rights in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020.
The Honorable Federal Ombudsperson, Ms. Fauzia Viqar, personally heard grievances from women, taking their complaints on the spot and providing them with guidance and practical solutions to secure their property rights. The complaints were largely focused on women’s property issues, including no entitlement in the mutation, being deprived of possession in their rightful share in inheritance, and unavailability of property records to claim their lawful right.
Naib Tehsildars, Zafar Iqbal and Qaiser Mehmood from the Revenue Office also provided their support in assisting complainants by handling documentation, printing required materials, and offering guidance to help women navigate the process of reclaiming their rightful properties.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, Ms. Mehreen Baloch, guided the complainants at the spot. Legal Advisor FOSPAH Malik Mujataba Ahmed, was also present to assist the complainants on the laws of inheritance, partition, and land revenue. Volunteers from the Volunteer Leading Governance (VLG) and Teamup Pakistan were at the venue and assisted the people in filing the complaints.
Ms. Viqar emphasized the Government of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding women’s property rights, a cornerstone of gender equality and economic empowerment. She reiterated FOSPAH’s role in providing a swift, accessible, and impartial platform for redressal. The Open Court reflects the FOSPAH’s mission to bridge the gap between legislation and its effective implementation, ensuring that no woman is denied her rightful ownership and dignity.
