FOSPAH Hosts Open Court In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In a landmark effort to ensure women’s property rights, the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) hosted its first Open Court (Khuli Kacheri) in Islamabad under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020.
"
The Open Court reflects FOSPAH’s mission to bridge the gap between legislation and its effective implementation, ensuring that no woman is denied her rightful ownership and dignity said an official here on Monday.
"This Open Court is a testament to FOSPAH’s mission of transforming legal protections into tangible outcomes, ensuring that every woman can claim her rightful ownership with dignity and confidence."
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board2 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts Open Court in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
RDMC launches scholarship program for school childrens2 minutes ago
-
Over 8 mln citizens benefited from government services at Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Centers2 minutes ago
-
Portal set up for registration of exams related complaints2 minutes ago
-
NFSR Ministry, ICCBS KU sign agreement to upgrade Federal Pesticide Testing & Reference Laboratory2 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin cracks down on price hikes during Ramadan, nine butchers arrested12 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert12 minutes ago
-
Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered12 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year12 minutes ago