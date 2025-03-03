FOSPAH hosts Open Court in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In a landmark effort to ensure women’s property rights, the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) hosted its first Open Court (Khuli Kacheri) in Islamabad under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020.

The Open Court reflects FOSPAH’s mission to bridge the gap between legislation and its effective implementation, ensuring that no woman is denied her rightful ownership and dignity said an official here on Monday.

"This Open Court is a testament to FOSPAH’s mission of transforming legal protections into tangible outcomes, ensuring that every woman can claim her rightful ownership with dignity and confidence."