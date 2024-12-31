Open Menu

FOSPAH Orders Dismissal Of NICL Employee In Workplace Harassment Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FOSPAH orders dismissal of NICL employee in workplace harassment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH), Ms. Fauzia Viqar, has taken strict action against workplace harassment by ordering the removal of Zubair Soomro, an employee of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), under Section 4(4)(ii)(d) of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The complaint was lodged by Sadia Zaman, a fellow employee of NICL, who reported that the accused misbehaved, abused, and threatened her over the telephone. She sought justice for the harassment and abuse endured by the accused.

Following a thorough investigation, the Federal Ombudsperson issued the maximum penalty under the law and ordered the dismissal from service of the accused. In addition, NICL officially terminated Zubair Soomro from his service.

This decisive action reflects FOSPAH’s unwavering commitment to creating safe and harassment-free workplaces for women across Pakistan. The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, empowers individuals to report incidents of harassment, ensuring swift and fair justice.

