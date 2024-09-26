- Home
FOSPAH Registered Nearly 3571 Cases 13th Year, Out Of Which 3368 Cases Were Disposed Off
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection from Harassment (FOSPAH) registered about 3571 cases in the last 13 years, out of which 3368 cases were disposed of, and 203 cases are pending.
According to the 13th annual report commissioned by FOSPAH, in total complaints, 2,016 were female and 855 were male, indicating a significant gender disparity in reported cases, with women disproportionately affected by workplace harassment.
Furthermore, a notable portion of the complaints (982) originated from the government sector, with a higher number of female complainants (743) compared to male complainants (185).
Conversely, the private sector accounted for a larger portion of the complaints (2643), with a similar gender disparity, as evidenced by 1973 female complainants and 670 male complainants.
These findings highlight the prevalence of workplace harassment across both government and private sectors, with female employees being particularly vulnerable to such incidents.
Effective measures are imperative to address this gender-based issue comprehensively and ensure a safe and harassment-free work environment for all employees, irrespective of gender or sector.
Throughout the reporting period from July 2022 to June 2023, the FOSPAH Regional Office in Karachi documented a total of 110 cases.
In accordance with the legal mandate emphasizing the prompt resolution of cases, the office has effectively processed the majority of these cases, with only 14 in progress.
This demonstrates the office's commitment to expeditiously addressing complaints of workplace harassment and ensuring timely justice for individuals affected.
The statistical data presented reveals significant trends regarding the operations of FOSPAH in Pakistan. Over this period, a total of 3,571 cases were registered with FOSPAH, reflecting the persistent prevalence of workplace harassment issues in the country.
Of these cases, 3,.368 were disposed of, indicating the institution's efforts in addressing complaints effectively. Notably, the majority of complainants were female, comprising 2,716 individuals, emphasizing the disproportionate impact of assessment on women in the workplace.
Moreover, a notable disparity exists between complaints originating from the government sector (982 cases) and the private sector (2643 cases), highlighting the need for targeted interventions across different employment sectors.
The data portrays FOSPAHS's pivotal role in promoting a harassment-free work environment and advocating for gender equality in Pakistan.
