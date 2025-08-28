FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV Surveillance Amounts To Workplace Harassment
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 10:32 PM
The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has delivered a significant ruling, holding that constant and invasive CCTV monitoring of employees can constitute workplace harassment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has delivered a significant ruling, holding that constant and invasive CCTV monitoring of employees can constitute workplace harassment.
The decision came in the case of Saneem Afshain vs. Azhar Abbas, CEO of Yashal English House, Rawalpindi, where the complainant alleged she was subjected to excessive surveillance and intimidation. After reviewing evidence, the Ombudsperson found that the accused engaged in unjustified and targeted monitoring, even sending CCTV screenshots to the complainant, creating a hostile and distressing work environment.
The Ombudsperson declared this behavior to be harassment under the law and ordered payment of Rs.
50,000/- in compensation to Ms. Saneem and a penalty of censure against Azhar. The Ombudsperson also directed mandatory workplace reforms, including the formation of an Inquiry Committee and the public display of the Workplace Code of Conduct in both English and urdu.
The ruling underscores that harassment is not confined to unwelcome advances but includes any conduct that violates dignity, privacy, or creates fear and intimidation at work.
“This case is a reminder that surveillance cannot be misused to control, target, or intimidate employees. Privacy and dignity are fundamental workplace rights,” the Ombudsperson’s office stated.
Recent Stories
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis
Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad
Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper par ..
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with fl ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee ..
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions
Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran
Another house provided to martyred cop's family
Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation
Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Diq lender group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment3 minutes ago
-
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with flood victims of Punja ..3 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..13 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept calls army for flood relief operations in Lodhran7 minutes ago
-
Another house provided to martyred cop's family7 minutes ago
-
Tank administration removes encroachments in grand operation7 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz welcomes JBIC’s inclusion in Reqo Diq lender group13 minutes ago
-
Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Review held8 minutes ago
-
Govt taking comprehensive measures to tackle climate change: Daniyal Chaudhry8 minutes ago
-
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness2 hours ago