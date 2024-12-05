FOSPAH 's Chairperson Fauzia Viqar To Welcom AHC Delegation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH), Fauzia Viqar, welcomed a delegation from the Australian High Commission to FOSPAH’s Head Office on Thursday, including Australia’s Ambassador for Gender Equality, Ms Stephanie Copus Campbell AM
During the meeting, the Australian High Commission assured its unwavering support for the Ombudsperson’s Office, recognizing its pivotal role in combating workplace harassment and fostering a culture of gender equality and respect in Pakistan, said a Press Release.
Viqar apprised the delegation of FOSPAH’s initiatives, achievements, and ongoing campaigns, including its participation in the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
She highlighted the Government of Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting FOSPAH in its mission to provide accessible justice and uphold the rights of women and vulnerable groups.
The Australian High Commission expressed its admiration for the Ombudsperson’s efforts and reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at eradicating workplace harassment and promoting gender equity. Discussions also included avenues for future partnerships, particularly in capacity building, awareness programs, and knowledge exchange.
The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to enhance cooperation and further the shared objective of ensuring safe and respectful workplaces in Pakistan.
