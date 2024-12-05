Open Menu

FOSPAH 's Chairperson Fauzia Viqar To Welcom AHC Delegation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:04 PM

FOSPAH 's chairperson Fauzia Viqar to welcom AHC delegation

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH), Fauzia Viqar, welcomed a delegation from the Australian High Commission to FOSPAH’s Head Office on Thursday, including Australia’s Ambassador for Gender Equality, Ms Stephanie Copus Campbell AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH), Fauzia Viqar, welcomed a delegation from the Australian High Commission to FOSPAH’s Head Office on Thursday, including Australia’s Ambassador for Gender Equality, Ms Stephanie Copus Campbell AM.

During the meeting, the Australian High Commission assured its unwavering support for the Ombudsperson’s Office, recognizing its pivotal role in combating workplace harassment and fostering a culture of gender equality and respect in Pakistan, said a Press Release.

Viqar apprised the delegation of FOSPAH’s initiatives, achievements, and ongoing campaigns, including its participation in the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

She highlighted the Government of Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting FOSPAH in its mission to provide accessible justice and uphold the rights of women and vulnerable groups.

The Australian High Commission expressed its admiration for the Ombudsperson’s efforts and reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at eradicating workplace harassment and promoting gender equity. Discussions also included avenues for future partnerships, particularly in capacity building, awareness programs, and knowledge exchange.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to enhance cooperation and further the shared objective of ensuring safe and respectful workplaces in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Exchange Women From Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews tr ..

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems i ..

1 minute ago
 PNS MOAWIN visits Kenya, set up free medical camp

PNS MOAWIN visits Kenya, set up free medical camp

1 minute ago
 PTV celebrates World Turkish Coffee Day in collabo ..

PTV celebrates World Turkish Coffee Day in collaboration with Turkish Embassy

1 minute ago
 NA speaker praises successful operation in Lakki M ..

NA speaker praises successful operation in Lakki Marwat

1 minute ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio cases

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio cases

18 minutes ago
 World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Cha ..

World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Challenges in market integrity

33 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visits Bara, inaugurat ..

33 minutes ago
 No incident of firing occurred in Punjab Universit ..

No incident of firing occurred in Punjab University: admin

26 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

26 minutes ago
 ADB mission visits NTDC Headquarters

ADB mission visits NTDC Headquarters

26 minutes ago
 Man attempts suicide after attack on family

Man attempts suicide after attack on family

26 minutes ago
 ICCI gears up for high-level energy conference to ..

ICCI gears up for high-level energy conference to tackle energy crisis

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan