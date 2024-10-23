Open Menu

FOSPAH Starts Nationwide Art Competition

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) has started nationwide art competition as part of "16 Days of Activism Campaign".

The willing participants were directed to submit art masterpieces by November 15, 2024.

According to officials, the theme of the art competition is "Workplace Harassment: Its Forms and Impacts." 

The participants would create powerful artwork that raises awareness, explores prevention strategies, or confronts the issue head-on.

The art competition is open for bachelor’s and master’s students across Pakistan. Minorities and transgenders are especially encouraged to participate.

