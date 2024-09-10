FOSPAH stresses for implementation of women employment quota

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH), on Tuesday, stressed the critical necessity of raising awareness regarding the effective implementation of employment of women for empowering the women.

Talking to APP, an official of FOSPAH underscored the multitude of challenges encountered by women, particularly concerning women employment.

"We believe that through improving access, usage and outcomes of financial services that women can realize economic empowerment" said official.

She said that quota for women in public service employment for the posts in BS-1 to 15 has been enhanced from 5% percent to to 15 percent.

She further added that the Provincial Ombudsman has assured to appoint 33% women as Consultants in his Office as soon as existing consultants complete their tenure.

Amendments in the relevant law to provide 33% female consultants are also in process.

All women contractual employees have been allowed to avail one additional chance of transfer to the place of residence of spouse in case of marriage, by notification of S&GAD.

She further added that Quotas have had a massive impact globally on the number of women in jobs , explaining the variation in women's representation in the country's economic empowerment, She further added.

She added that media should play their role to tackle gender-based oppression in this regard, She added.

Around the world, quota systems in government jobs are employed as a tool to enhance the representation of historically marginalised groups.