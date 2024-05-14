Open Menu

FOSPAH Stresses Property Rights Awareness As Key For Act 2020 Implementation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A FOSPAH official stressed the importance of creating awareness about the implementation of the Property Rights Act, 2020, highlighting the various challenges faced by women, especially about property rights after marriage.

Talking to APP, a senior official of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) stressed the need for awareness and advocacy to tackle these issues, especially the media to tackle gender-based oppression in tribal areas.

She added the importance of clearly addressing the unique challenges to women's property rights and social empowerment, and that they should base their women's rights agenda on the outcomes of discussions with women at the district level.

Women were denied property rights except those gifted to them at the time of marriage.

She added that the property rights and other economic rights offered to women under various laws in the country are quite complex, and the matter becomes more complicated after their marriage, as they become part of a new family.

She further added that the challenges women face across tribal regions are enormous, with the legacy of gender oppression being especially pronounced. The media, philanthropic and educational institutions, and international donors should work to raise awareness about these issues.

