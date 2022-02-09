FOSPAH to provide legal advice to employee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The newly appointed Regional Commissioner of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Anti-Harassment (FOSPAH) Rabab Mehdi on Wednesday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani along with her team at his office.

In the meeting, they discussed legal advice to be provided to male and female employees in public and private institutions and other workplaces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, the Regional Commissioner requested Speaker Mushtaq Ghani to hold an awareness session for the members of the provincial assembly.

The FOSPAH team also gave a detailed briefing on harassment cases and their countermeasures.

The speaker promised support from the provincial assembly. The Women's Caucus and the Secretariat of the Provincial Assembly have done a lot of work in this regard, he said.

Our teams not only placed awareness boards at various places in the provincial assembly secretariat, but we have also formed a team of male and female officers who have the authority to investigate and hold accountable any kind of harassment case, the KP speaker assembly said.