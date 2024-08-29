- Home
FOSPAH Underscores Urgency Of Fostering Awareness Regarding Effective Implementation Of Property Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH), on Thursday, underscored the urgency of fostering awareness and advocacy efforts regarding the effective implementation of the Property Rights Act of 2020.
Official of FOSPAH stressed the critical necessity of raising awareness.
The official underscored the multitude of challenges encountered by women, particularly concerning property rights post-marriage.
Furthermore, she highlighted the significance of explicitly tackling the distinct hurdles faced by women in securing property rights and achieving social empowerment.
She stressed the need to formulate a women’s rights agenda based on insights gleaned from grassroots-level discussions with women at the district level.
Moreover, she elucidated that the legal framework concerning property rights and other economic entitlements for women under various statutes in the country is intricate, further compounded by the complexities arising post-marriage, as women integrate into new familial structures.
She also highlighted the formidable challenges confronting women across tribal regions. It was pointed out that concerted efforts from the media and other institutions are imperative to effectuate meaningful change.
