FOSPAH Upholds Woman’s Right To Jointly-Owned Properties After Separation
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a significant stride towards protecting women's property rights, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH), Ms. Fauzia Viqar, has ordered the transfer of 50% property ownership to Ms. Maleeha Mehboob Haider, following her complaint against her former husband, Dr. Sheraz Ahmad Cheema.
Ms.
Maleeha approached FOSPAH after her separation, seeking a fair division of four jointly-owned properties. Upon a thorough evaluation of the case and the value of the properties, the Federal Ombudsperson ruled in favor of Ms. Maleeha, awarding her an equal 50% share in accordance with the principles of justice and equity.
This case is a testament to FOSPAH’s unwavering commitment to upholding women's rights, particularly in matters of property and post-marital justice, and sends a strong message of hope and empowerment to countless women facing similar challenges.
