FoSPAH's Helpline To Ensure Women's Security

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FoSPAH's helpline to ensure women's security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harrasment (FoSPAH) � Fauzia Viqa Thursday said that the initiative of FoSPAH's helpline would ensure safety and security of the women and strict action against law violators inflicting harm on one of the most marginalized fraction of the society.

Talking to APP, she said that the establishment of helpline 03444367367 was not only encourage women but also increase their self-confidence to fight back all odds and negative factions of the society causing problems for the transgender, women and men.

Fauzia Viqar said that the Portal would facilitate the citizens to contain incidents of harassment, violence and other issues through swift reporting of crimes on the helpline.

�FoSPAH has �launched�the 'helpline ' for the rights of women inherit property and for the protection of Harassment of people at workplace which is a unique and historic step to protect and support the people who will use platform for individuals to complain about their issues.

