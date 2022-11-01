UrduPoint.com

Foul Language, Aggressive Posture Of PTI Leadership Condemnable: Amin-ul-Haque

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Foul language, aggressive posture of PTI leadership condemnable: Amin-ul-Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the foul language and aggressive posture demonstrated by the Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership during the ongoing long march was strongly condemnable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the foul language and aggressive posture demonstrated by the Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership during the ongoing long march was strongly condemnable.

Addressing a news conference at MQM-Pakistan's Bahadurabad Markaz, the minister said during his tenure, Imran Niazi made tall claims but failed to deliver in any respect. PTI chief should seriously reconsider his policy and choice of words, he added.

He said MQM-Pakistan was continuing its struggle within the framework of the Constitution and law.

Amin-ul-Haque said the people of Pakistan were democratic and wanted long-lasting peace. Imran Niazi should talk with the negotiating committee that the government had formed. Negotiations were the only solution to all the prevailing political problems, he added.

The minister further said, "MQM-Pakistan also appeals to the federal government to deal with the long-march-holders with tolerance and patience." He said census and delimitations would be carried out before 2023. MQM-Pakistan had signed agreements with all major political figures of the country, he added.

He announced that MQM-Pakistan was soon going to lay the foundation stone of Pakistan's largest IT Park.

Amin-ul-Haque condemned the unfortunate incident of mob lynching of two employees of a cellular company in the Machar Colony area a few days back and said strict legal action should be taken against the culprits and miscreants.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Convenor of MQM-Pakistan and former mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar said local authorities should be given powers in accordance with the spirit of the Supreme Court's decisions.

In that regard, progress was being made in phases with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Waseem Akhtar said, adding, "We want a working relationship with the provincial government." He said when MQM signed the agreement, the country was facing major economic challenges. It had been noted that whenever Pakistan started progressing, such elements always created political instability in the country, he added.

MQM-Pakistan Rabta Committee members Shakeel Ahmed, Ahmed Saleem Siddique, Arshad Hassan, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Matiur Rehman, Zahid Mansoori, Mahfooz Yar Khan, Sindh Assembly members Khursheedi and Ghulam Jilani were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Technology Long March Company Progress Shakeel Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Experts deliberate over importance of producing qu ..

Experts deliberate over importance of producing quality children literature

5 minutes ago
 Putin Informed Erdogan About Reasons for Russia's ..

Putin Informed Erdogan About Reasons for Russia's Suspension of Grain Deal - Kre ..

5 minutes ago
 Lula to Face More Challenging Term Than Before, Ha ..

Lula to Face More Challenging Term Than Before, Has to Balance Between China, US

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 8 Individuals, 1 Entity in ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 8 Individuals, 1 Entity in Somalia for Arms Trafficking ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Nuclear Warship Starts Drills in Barents S ..

Russian Nuclear Warship Starts Drills in Barents Sea

25 minutes ago
 Greece searches for dozens of migrants in stormy s ..

Greece searches for dozens of migrants in stormy seas: coastguard

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.