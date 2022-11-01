Foul language, aggressive posture of PTI leadership condemnable: Amin-ul-Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the foul language and aggressive posture demonstrated by the Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership during the ongoing long march was strongly condemnable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the foul language and aggressive posture demonstrated by the Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership during the ongoing long march was strongly condemnable.

Addressing a news conference at MQM-Pakistan's Bahadurabad Markaz, the minister said during his tenure, Imran Niazi made tall claims but failed to deliver in any respect. PTI chief should seriously reconsider his policy and choice of words, he added.

He said MQM-Pakistan was continuing its struggle within the framework of the Constitution and law.

Amin-ul-Haque said the people of Pakistan were democratic and wanted long-lasting peace. Imran Niazi should talk with the negotiating committee that the government had formed. Negotiations were the only solution to all the prevailing political problems, he added.

The minister further said, "MQM-Pakistan also appeals to the federal government to deal with the long-march-holders with tolerance and patience." He said census and delimitations would be carried out before 2023. MQM-Pakistan had signed agreements with all major political figures of the country, he added.

He announced that MQM-Pakistan was soon going to lay the foundation stone of Pakistan's largest IT Park.

Amin-ul-Haque condemned the unfortunate incident of mob lynching of two employees of a cellular company in the Machar Colony area a few days back and said strict legal action should be taken against the culprits and miscreants.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Convenor of MQM-Pakistan and former mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar said local authorities should be given powers in accordance with the spirit of the Supreme Court's decisions.

In that regard, progress was being made in phases with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Waseem Akhtar said, adding, "We want a working relationship with the provincial government." He said when MQM signed the agreement, the country was facing major economic challenges. It had been noted that whenever Pakistan started progressing, such elements always created political instability in the country, he added.

MQM-Pakistan Rabta Committee members Shakeel Ahmed, Ahmed Saleem Siddique, Arshad Hassan, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Matiur Rehman, Zahid Mansoori, Mahfooz Yar Khan, Sindh Assembly members Khursheedi and Ghulam Jilani were also present on the occasion.