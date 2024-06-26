Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

The Shaheed Bhutto Foundation on Wednesday commemorated the birth anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with a heartfelt seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Shaheed Bhutto Foundation on Wednesday commemorated the birth anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with a heartfelt seminar.

The event brought together esteemed speakers and guests to honor the legacy of Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister and a champion of democracy.

CEO of the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, Asif Khan highlighted the enduring impact of Benazir Bhutto’s vision and leadership. “Her dedication to democracy, social justice, and women's rights continues to inspire us all,” he said.

Renowned scholar Dr Amar Laal spoke about Benazir Bhutto’s contributions to education and healthcare. He emphasized the importance of continuing her mission to improve the lives of Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens. “Benazir Bhutto’s efforts in these sectors laid the foundation for future progress, and it is our duty to build on her legacy,” Dr.

Laal stated.

Ms. Sumaira Gul shared her personal reflections on Benazir Bhutto’s impact on women’s empowerment. “She broke barriers and shattered glass ceilings, showing women across Pakistan that they could aspire to leadership and make a difference,” Ms. Gul remarked.

Sajid Khan Tanoli, discussed the challenges Benazir Bhutto faced during her political career and how her resilience continues to inspire new generations of leaders. “Her strength in the face of adversity is a lesson for all of us in the pursuit of justice and equality.”

Following the seminar, a cake-cutting ceremony took place, symbolizing the celebration of Benazir Bhutto’s life and enduring legacy.

The Shaheed Bhutto Foundation remains committed in promoting the values and vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, ensuring that her legacy continues to inspire and guide future generations.