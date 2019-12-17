UrduPoint.com
Foundation For Arts, Culture And Education (FACE) Foundation Starts Dance Classes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Foundation for Arts, Culture and education (FACE) will start new batch of dance classes with different genres from Thursday (December 19) for young aspirants from twin cities.

FACE foundation in collaboration with Urban Tehelka Dance Studios has been organizing these classes over a year in capital offering an opportunity to keep this form of art alive in the country.

New batch of the classes will start from December 19 while classes were held every Monday and Thursday between 6:30 - 7:30 in the evening.

Talking to APP management of FACE said these classes aimed at providing a healthy physical activity to the youth of the city filled with energy and passion.

He said our target audience was everyone who had a passion for all kinds of dance genres along with helping those who didn't have time to burn some calories in the usual routine.

The classes were designed around all kinds of dance genres including Bhangra, Hip-Hop, Semi-Classical and Zumba, he added.

FACE was a platform that encourages artists and artisans to create relevant and socially viable works in their communities while providing avenues to engage and connect with wider audiences.

