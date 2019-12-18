UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foundation For Arts, Culture And Education (FACE) Foundation Starts Dance Classes Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) foundation starts dance classes tomorrow

Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) will start new batch of dance classes with different genres from December 19 for young aspirants from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Foundation for Arts, Culture and education (FACE) will start new batch of dance classes with different genres from December 19 for young aspirants from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

FACE foundation in collaboration with Urban Tehalka Dance Studios has been organizing these classes over a year in capital offering an opportunity to keep this form of art alive in the country.

New batch of the classes will start from December 19 while classes were held every Monday and Thursday between 6:30 - 7:30 in the evening.

Talking to APP a representative of FACE said these classes aimed at providing a healthy physical activity to the youth of the city filled with energy and passion.

He said our target audience was everyone who had a passion for all kinds of dance genres along with helping those who did not have time to burn some calories in the usual routine.

The classes were designed around all kinds of dance genres including Bhangra, Hip-Hop, Semi-Classical and Zumba, he added.

FACE was a platform that encourages artists and artisans to create relevant and socially viable works in their communities while providing avenues to engage and connect with wider audiences.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Young Rawalpindi December All From

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

26 minutes ago

China support int'l Chinese language education pro ..

2 minutes ago

Danish gov't launches pilot projects to relieve st ..

2 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

33 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

33 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Says Ready to Hol ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.