Foundation Of Chakar-e-Azam Girls Degree College Laid At Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :MPA Ashraf Khan Rind on Friday laid foundation of a girls degree college Basti Sarai, Kot Addu tehhsil to meet the longstanding demand of the villagers for a higher education facility for girls.

The college is named after renowned Baloch leader, Mir Chakar Khan Rind, known as Chakar-e-Azam.

The MPA also inaugurated a 9-km road from Sandeela Chwok to Taunsa barrage that reduced travel time from Daira Deen Panah to Taunsa Sharif to only 10 minutes. The road met an old demand of the citizens of Daira Deen Panah.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the girls college, MPA Rind said that education was a vital ingredient in the recipe of career building, most importantly for the girls who had to travel long distances to acquire higher education.

The project would raise the number of girls acquiring education after the college would become functional, he added.

