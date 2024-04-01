Open Menu

Foundation Of India’s Democracy Under Threat From BJP: NC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Ajay Sadhotra, additional general secretary of the National Conference, has strongly criticized the BJP government, stating that the foundations of Indian democracy are facing severe threats and that all institutions are under attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Ajay Sadhotra, additional general secretary of the National Conference, has strongly criticized the BJP government, stating that the foundations of Indian democracy are facing severe threats and that all institutions are under attack.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he asserted that the BJP has tarnished democracy by aligning itself with authoritarian tendencies, which he described as deeply concerning for the nation’s citizens.

Sadhotra made these remarks while addressing a day-long convention held in Govindpur, Satwari area of Jammu city.

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial president, highlighted the growing disillusionment among the population due to the administration’s failure to meet the basic needs and aspirations of the common citizens. He stressed the palpable desire among the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for a fresh political alternative, viewing the INDI Alliance as the most promising option.

Abdul Ghani Malik, Zonal president Reasi Udhampur and former Minister, stressed the need to strengthen secularism, asserting that the INDIA bloc will work towards reviving the pluralistic ethos in IIOJK. He criticized the BJP for sowing division among communities for political gain and called for support for the INDIA bloc alliance to restore communal harmony.

The National Conference’s criticism of the BJP government reflects the growing concerns among political parties and civil society groups in India about the erosion of democratic values and institutions under the current regime. The INDI Alliance, which includes the National Conference, is seen as a potential challenger to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

