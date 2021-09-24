Foundation of south Punjab secretariat soon: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the development of Bahawalpur was an important agenda adding that the foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur will be laid soon.

While talking to MPA Samiullah Chaudhry at his office said that he did not believe in one-man show like the past as decisions were made with consultations. Meanwhile, the defeated elements were resorted to conspiracies from the day first but their every attempts had failed due to the people-centric politics of government, the CM said.

Those engaged in leveling baseless allegations had no future and the propagandists should realise that people cannot be served with hollow slogans, concluded the CM.