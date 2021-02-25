Foundation of transparent Pakistan laid: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that foundation of a transparent Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the CM asserted that the PTI-led government was most transparent in the history of the country and pointed out that not a single scandal has been exposed in its two and a half years. Those engaged in the spate of political aspersions have no future and they must realize that people cannot be served through hollow claims, he added.

The CM advised the opposition to look into its own peep before leveling baseless allegations and maintained that rejected elements criticized the government for the sake of some political gains. However, Usman Buzdar emphasised that practical steps have been taken by the incumbent government for public welfare.

Pakistan has been bestowed with an honest and trustworthy leader in the shape of Imran Khan and the performance of the PTI government was better than the previous governments, he stressed.

The CM regretted that rejected elements were busy in hatching conspiracies against the government from the day first but their tricks have been failed due to the blessings of Almighty Allah and the support of the masses.

The opposition was non-serious even in the prevailing circumstances when every patriotic Pakistani wasduty-bound to prioritize the national interest. The opposition was following a personal agenda, he regretted.

The PDM was trying to fulfill the enemy's agenda by spreading chaos in the country, he added.