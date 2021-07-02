UrduPoint.com
Foundation Of Transparent Pakistan Laid Under PM: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Foundation of transparent Pakistan laid under PM: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the CM said the incumbent government was the most transparent adding that people were not influenced by hollow slogans. There was no future for the politics of allegations, he said.

The era of real change had begun and welfare projects were designed according to public needs and requirements, added Usman Buzdar.

Similarly, he said parliamentarians were consulted while chalking out district development packages to identify the distinct needs. The PTI government had given priority to composite development of the 36 districts, he reiterated.

Regrettably, the development schemes succumbed to the attitude of like and dislike in the past and resources were spent on the areas of choice while overlooking genuine public needs, concluded the CM.

More Stories From Pakistan

