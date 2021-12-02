UrduPoint.com

Foundation Stone For 10th Avenue To Be Laid On Dec 4: Ali Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:30 AM

Foundation stone for 10th Avenue to be laid on Dec 4: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the foundation stone for construction of 10th Avenue would be laid on December 4 to connect IJ Principle Road to Srinagar highway.

Talking to media during his visit at the venue of the inauguration ceremony, he said Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar would laid foundation stone for the project.

The project worth Rs 12 billion, he said would be completed in a period of 18 months that eventually improve traffic situation in the city.

He said the Incumbent CDA Administration had floated tender after evolving a comprehensive strategy to execute the project on fast track.

Ali Nawaz said development work in the Federal capital were witnessing a new pace due to sincere efforts of CDA management.

The development work was neglected in Islamabad by successive management of the federal apex agency, he said.

The SAPM said the construction of 10th Avenue would direct benefit the people living in I-10,H-10,I-9,H-9,G-10 and F-10. It would also ease traffic congestion on Faqeer Appi Road and 9th Avenue, he added.

According to CDA officials, 10th Avenue would be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, a five-km road would be constructed from I.J. Principal Road/Katarian Bridge to Srinagar Highway near the edge of G-9 and the starting point of G-10.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Visit Road Traffic Srinagar December Capital Development Authority National University Media From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.