Foundation stone for 10th Avenue to be laid on Dec 4: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the foundation stone for construction of 10th Avenue would be laid on December 4 to connect IJ Principle Road to Srinagar highway.

Talking to media during his visit at the venue of the inauguration ceremony, he said Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar would laid foundation stone for the project.

The project worth Rs 12 billion, he said would be completed in a period of 18 months that eventually improve traffic situation in the city.

He said the Incumbent CDA Administration had floated tender after evolving a comprehensive strategy to execute the project on fast track.

Ali Nawaz said development work in the Federal capital were witnessing a new pace due to sincere efforts of CDA management.

The development work was neglected in Islamabad by successive management of the federal apex agency, he said.

The SAPM said the construction of 10th Avenue would direct benefit the people living in I-10,H-10,I-9,H-9,G-10 and F-10. It would also ease traffic congestion on Faqeer Appi Road and 9th Avenue, he added.

According to CDA officials, 10th Avenue would be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, a five-km road would be constructed from I.J. Principal Road/Katarian Bridge to Srinagar Highway near the edge of G-9 and the starting point of G-10.