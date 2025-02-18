Open Menu

Foundation Stone For Construction Of 330-kilometer Road To Be Laid On Feb 20

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Foundation stone for construction of 330-kilometer road to be laid on Feb 20

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The foundation stone for the construction of 330-kilometer,four-lane,dual carriageway road from Rajanpur to Dera Ismail Khan would be laid on February 20,2025.

The inauguration ceremony would take place at 11:00 a.m in Tehsil Kot Chutta.

The project was estimated to cost Rs.11.38 billion,according to official statement.

The inauguration ceremony was anticipated to be attended by the Prime Minister(PM),Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz and Federal Minister for Energy,Awais Khan Leghari.

According to a spokesperson,an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division,Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry.

During the meeting,officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed that the project includes 11 bypass roads and construction work would commence in June this year.The project was expected to be completed within two years.

The briefing revealed that the project would be completed in two phases.

The first phase covers a 121-kilometer road from Rajanpur to Dera Ghazi Khan,including six four-lane bypasses covering 62 kilometers.

These bypasses would be constructed in Rajanpur,Fazilpur,Muhammadpur,Jampur,Mana Ahmadani and Kot Chutta (Dera Ghazi Khan).

Similarly,five bypasses would be built from Dera Ghazi Khan to Dera Ismail Khan, including Shah Sadruddin,Kala, Shadan Lund, and Ramak.

